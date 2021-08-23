nugget.ai

Workforce - Talent Share

nugget.ai
nugget.ai
  • Save
Workforce - Talent Share digital design graphic design ui logo nugget.ai illustration design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble 👋

Here is a super cool share UX feature our design team has been working on for our new product called workforce!

Check us out @ https://www.nugget.ai/hiring

Press L and show your love 💜

Credits: @muhammadux @moniquelopes_design

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
nugget.ai
nugget.ai
We are on a mission to build winning user experiences

More by nugget.ai

View profile
    • Like