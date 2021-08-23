Haley Franker Siska

Moonstruck Candle Co. | Branding & Packaging | Weekly Warm-up

Moonstruck Candle Co. | Branding & Packaging | Weekly Warm-up labels iconography icon moon illustration candle design box gold foil brand identity company logo candle package design packaging branding logo design typography graphic design
For this week's warm-up to design packaging for a candle, I created a brand called "Moonstruck" and gave it a trendy look with gold foil accents and matte black labels.

The font used in the logo and the scent is BN Creek Lane and BN Grimer by Brandon Nickerson.

The icon for the logo was derived from an icon by Imogen Oh on The Noun Project.

Design the packaging for a modern candle brand.
Chicago-Based Graphic & UI Designer

