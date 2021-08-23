👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Download Link
https://graphicriver.net/item/travel-holiday-social-media-banner-template/33508961
Travel Holiday Social Media Banner Template. This template download contains 72 dpi PSD files. All main elements are editable and customizable.
Features:
Easy Customizable and Editable.
RGB Color Mode.
Design in 72 DPI Resolution.
1080×1080 Pixel Dimension.
Help Guide Included.
Version Used – Adobe Photoshop CC
Files included:
02 PSD Files
01 Information File
01 Read Me File
Font Used:
01Mr Dafoe
02 Montserrat
03 Beyond The Mountains
Note: Photos and mockup used in the preview are not included, they are only for Preview and illustration purposes… you can buy them from photodune.net
If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my profile. If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much!
....Thank you…