Download Link

https://graphicriver.net/item/travel-holiday-social-media-banner-template/33508961

Travel Holiday Social Media Banner Template. This template download contains 72 dpi PSD files. All main elements are editable and customizable.

Features:

Easy Customizable and Editable.

RGB Color Mode.

Design in 72 DPI Resolution.

1080×1080 Pixel Dimension.

Help Guide Included.

Version Used – Adobe Photoshop CC

Files included:

02 PSD Files

01 Information File

01 Read Me File

Font Used:

01Mr Dafoe

02 Montserrat

03 Beyond The Mountains

Note: Photos and mockup used in the preview are not included, they are only for Preview and illustration purposes… you can buy them from photodune.net

If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my profile. If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much!

....Thank you…

Download Link

https://graphicriver.net/item/travel-holiday-social-media-banner-template/33508961