Kalugina Natalia

SberCode | Presentation

Kalugina Natalia
Kalugina Natalia
  • Save
SberCode | Presentation powerpoint template pattern temp presentation etsy illustration ux typography ui design colorful web designer
Download color palette

I love making presentations - this is a great form of recreation for me)

And if you often need to make presentations and you want to do it in a stylish, modern and fast way, then look at the PowerPoint templates that I have prepared for you on Etsy

Kalugina Natalia
Kalugina Natalia

More by Kalugina Natalia

View profile
    • Like