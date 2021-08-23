Devon Zayd El

Asset: NHNH Album Cover

Devon Zayd El
Devon Zayd El
Asset: NHNH Album Cover culture urban survival rising star front cover tracklist music rap hip hop street surrealism illustration design animation portrait
"Take a look at this portrait photomanipulation. A piece of an artistic collection created for rising Hip Hop artist, ISH. This one in particular is the front cover for an exclusive edition of his album, No Hunger No Hustle. Survival in the form of the individuality and a crooked smile."
- O. LA. Devon Zayd El

Artist: Devon Zayd El
Software Used: Adobe Photoshop
Turnaround: TCP Collection: 48hrs.

Visi00n Production House | All Rights Reserved © 2021

