Asset: NHNH Album Cover

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Take a look at this portrait photomanipulation. A piece of an artistic collection created for rising Hip Hop artist, ISH. This one in particular is the front cover for an exclusive edition of his album, No Hunger No Hustle. Survival in the form of the individuality and a crooked smile."
- O. LA. Devon Zayd El
Artist: Devon Zayd El
Software Used: Adobe Photoshop
Turnaround: TCP Collection: 48hrs.
++++
Visi00n Production House | All Rights Reserved © 2021