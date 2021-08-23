Asset: NHNH Album Cover

"Take a look at this portrait photomanipulation. A piece of an artistic collection created for rising Hip Hop artist, ISH. This one in particular is the front cover for an exclusive edition of his album, No Hunger No Hustle. Survival in the form of the individuality and a crooked smile."

- O. LA. Devon Zayd El

Artist: Devon Zayd El

Software Used: Adobe Photoshop

Turnaround: TCP Collection: 48hrs.

