VPH Presents:
"Scorching Cathedrals"
High Tech + Digital Art
24x36 Aluminum Print
Artist:
- O. LA. Devon Zayd El
- QS. Deion
Excerpt from an interview with Devon:
What inspired you to create this artwork?
- "Well actually this is a collaborative piece, spawned from a photograph taken by a Visi00nary who people call Deion, and a animation process unique to Visi00n Production House. He showed me the photo and in that fleeting moment, I had a vivid daydream of a picturesque urban outdoor scene - but otherworldly. With bright red sky's and thick black smoke emanating from a layer of blue-stone archaic buildings. I wanted to record this vision - here we are..."
++++
