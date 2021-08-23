VPH Presents:

"Scorching Cathedrals"

High Tech + Digital Art

24x36 Aluminum Print

Artist:

- O. LA. Devon Zayd El

- QS. Deion

Excerpt from an interview with Devon:

What inspired you to create this artwork?

- "Well actually this is a collaborative piece, spawned from a photograph taken by a Visi00nary who people call Deion, and a animation process unique to Visi00n Production House. He showed me the photo and in that fleeting moment, I had a vivid daydream of a picturesque urban outdoor scene - but otherworldly. With bright red sky's and thick black smoke emanating from a layer of blue-stone archaic buildings. I wanted to record this vision - here we are..."

