3D printer one page | Functional composition | Improvment

This time, I tried an intensive with the topic that bothers me a lot - functional composition. Duration 1 week, my result after listening to the theoretical part you can see on the left. My work was judjed and said what was wrong, so i decided to practise more and the final frame you can see on the right.

Now I know, that I had lacked some knowledge in web design. I'm going to learn all that, so you can see me growing.

