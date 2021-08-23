3D printer one page | Functional composition | Improvment

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This time, I tried an intensive with the topic that bothers me a lot - functional composition. Duration 1 week, my result after listening to the theoretical part you can see on the left. My work was judjed and said what was wrong, so i decided to practise more and the final frame you can see on the right.
Now I know, that I had lacked some knowledge in web design. I'm going to learn all that, so you can see me growing.
If you're curious about my other projects, visit - https://www.behance.net/ksusha_tert
I am always on the lookout for amazing projects! Have one?
📝Contact me:
@ksusha_tert (telegram, Instagram, Vk) I webdesigner004@mail.ru