Elcy / Supply Chain Software one page landing webflow suppy chain logistics web design ux ui
We created a web design project about supply chain software with my teammate Piter Dimitrov for a logistics company from Qatar some time ago. Thanks to the amazing team that stands behind this project and wish them the best of luck for the future.

Link to the live website: https://www.logisticsconnect.com/

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
