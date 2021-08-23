Avery Elias

Caterpillar to butterfly illustration and animation

I did this little illustration while I was deep in thought about heartbreak. When we sit in our pain, we are sitting in a cocoon that transforms us and forces us to emerge new 🦋🐛

Toronto based Designer & Illustrator

