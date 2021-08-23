fatemeh hm

Charkh e Barkat Logo Motion

Logo motion for Identification and empowerment event of garment industry businesses , Chekh - e - Barkat.
Which contains sewing machine and Threads the main elements of garment industry. I also join the leaf element in logo in whole part of logo motion.

