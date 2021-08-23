Andrey Balashov

Multi-assets in Fearless Wallet

Multi-assets in Fearless Wallet
✨ New features are coming soon in the Fearless Wallet ✨

Fearless Wallet is native apps designed by Soramitsu especially for the DeFi future on Kusama and Polkadot networks.

Check out: Website | Twitter | Roadmap | Dev status

#StayFearless
#𒉡𒉎𒋼

