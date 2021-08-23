fontpair

Cinzel - Serif Google Font

Cinzel is a typeface inspired in first century roman inscriptions, and based on classical proportions. However it’s not a simple revivalism, while it conveys all the ancient history of the latin alphabet it also merges a contemporary feel onto it.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
