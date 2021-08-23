Jéssica Danielski

Sharp Objects fan poster

Jéssica Danielski
Jéssica Danielski
  • Save
Sharp Objects fan poster design criação poster graphic design
Download color palette

Poster created by me of Sharp Objects (2018) created by Marti Noxon.
Inspired by the poster from the movie I Care a Lot (2020).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Jéssica Danielski
Jéssica Danielski

More by Jéssica Danielski

View profile
    • Like