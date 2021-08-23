Customer Journey Map for Banking/Finance

CJM illustrating the Journey of a Persona, the client of the bank, getting interested in a loan with low-interest rate.

With the map you can follow the Journey of Aline, who got a notification about a deal she found interesting while paying her utility bill and learn, which stages she had to go through until getting the loan and whether she decided to also get an insurance with 25% discount.

You can create your own Customer Journey Map and Persona like ours or a completely different one using our templates!