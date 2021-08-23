Spartan - Sans Serif Google Font

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
An open-source typeface based on early 20th century American geometric sans serifs. Built out of necessity. Originally designed by Matt Bailey.
In 2020, Mirko Velimirovic converted Spartan MB to a variable font.