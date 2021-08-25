Vector Illustration for Website | FAQs

This is one of several fun illustrations I completed for Quixote Studios, visible on their Career Page. The image above represents the FAQs section.

Illustrations like these in web design will make your site stand out, too! I'm available for freelance and remote work, so please feel free to get in touch. 💫

You may find me on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monicariefstudio/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/monicarief