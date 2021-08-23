fontpair

Texturina - Serif Google Font

Texturina
Texturina is a highly applicable typeface with the richness of Blackletter, yet maintaining fluidity by combining broken and softened curves.

Texturina is designed by Guillermo Torres.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
