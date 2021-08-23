fontpair

Tinos - Serif Google Font

fontpair
fontpair
  • Save
Tinos - Serif Google Font design font pairing font pair typography typeface googlefonts fonts fontpair
Download color palette

Tinos was designed by Steve Matteson as an innovative, refreshing serif design that is metrically compatible with Times New Roman™. Tinos offers improved on-screen readability characteristics and the pan-European WGL character set and solves the needs of developers looking for width-compatible fonts to address document portability across platforms.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
fontpair
fontpair
serving up fresh Google Font inspiration

More by fontpair

View profile
    • Like