Yellowtail - Handwriting Google Font

Yellowtail is an old school flavored flat brush script typeface of medium weight. It's mix of connecting and non-connecting letterforms lend to its unique look and legibility. Yellowtail nods to classic 1930's typestyles like Gillies Gothic & Kaufmann, yet has the loose visual cadence of sign painter scripts.