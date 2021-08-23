fontpair

Yellowtail - Handwriting Google Font

Yellowtail
Yellowtail is an old school flavored flat brush script typeface of medium weight. It's mix of connecting and non-connecting letterforms lend to its unique look and legibility. Yellowtail nods to classic 1930's typestyles like Gillies Gothic & Kaufmann, yet has the loose visual cadence of sign painter scripts.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
