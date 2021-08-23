Vector Illustration for Website | Header Image

This is the header image from a set of fun vector illustrations I completed for Quixote Studios, visible on their Career Page.

Illustrations like these in web design will make your site stand out, too! I'm available for freelance and remote work, so please feel free to get in touch. 💫

You may find me on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monicariefstudio/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/monicarief