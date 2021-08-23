Monica Rief

Vector Illustration for Website | Header Image

Vector Illustration for Website | Header Image funillustration cuteillustration whimsicalillustration website websiteillustration vectorillustration branding design adobeillustrator adobecreativesuite colorillustration graphic design digitalillustration illustration
This is the header image from a set of fun vector illustrations I completed for Quixote Studios, visible on their Career Page.

Illustrations like these in web design will make your site stand out, too! I'm available for freelance and remote work, so please feel free to get in touch. 💫

You may find me on:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monicariefstudio/
Behance: https://www.behance.net/monicarief

