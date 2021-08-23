fontpair

Bebas Neue - Display Google Font

fontpair
fontpair
  • Save
Bebas Neue - Display Google Font display design font pairing font pair typography typeface googlefonts fonts fontpair
Download color palette

Bebas Neue is a display family suitable for headlines, captions, and packaging, designed by Ryoichi Tsunekawa. It's based on the original Bebas typeface. The family is suitable for pro users due to its extended character set and OpenType features.

fontpair
fontpair
serving up fresh Google Font inspiration

More by fontpair

View profile
    • Like