Arvo - Slab-Serif Google Font

Arvo is a geometric slab-serif typeface family suited for screen and print. The family includes 4 cuts: Roman, Italic, Roman Bold, Bold Italic. It is a libre font, first published in Google Fonts. The flavour of the font is rather mixed. It's monolinear-ish, but has a tiny bit of contrast (which increases the legibility a little in Mac OS X.)

The name Arvo is a typical Estonian man's name, but is not widely used today. In the Finnish language, Arvo means "number, value, worth." Considering how much programming is involved in hinting, all these meanings are true.