Arvo - Slab-Serif Google Font

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Arvo is a geometric slab-serif typeface family suited for screen and print. The family includes 4 cuts: Roman, Italic, Roman Bold, Bold Italic. It is a libre font, first published in Google Fonts. The flavour of the font is rather mixed. It's monolinear-ish, but has a tiny bit of contrast (which increases the legibility a little in Mac OS X.)
The name Arvo is a typical Estonian man's name, but is not widely used today. In the Finnish language, Arvo means "number, value, worth." Considering how much programming is involved in hinting, all these meanings are true.