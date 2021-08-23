BMW 70's Campain

EN: Fictitious communication campaign for BMW, 1970's style with a marked choice of colours and typography. The campaign highlights the sportiness of the model as well as the idea of going on holiday with the family in the Vosges mountains.

FR: Campagne de communication fictive pour BMW, style année 70 avec un choix colorimétrique et typographique marqué. La campagne met en avant la sportivité du modèle ainsi que l'idée de partir en vacances en famille aux cœurs des montagnes vosgiennes.