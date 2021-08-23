Barlow - Sans Serif Google Font

Barlow is a slightly rounded, low-contrast, grotesk type family. Drawing from the visual style of the California public, Barlow shares qualities with the state's car plates, highway signs, busses, and trains.

This is the Normal family, which is part of the superfamily along with Semi Condensed and Condensed, each with 9 weights in Roman and Italic.

The Barlow project is led by Jeremy Tribby, a designer based in San Francisco, USA