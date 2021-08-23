fontpair

Barlow - Sans Serif Google Font

fontpair
fontpair
  • Save
Barlow - Sans Serif Google Font design font pairing font pair typography typeface googlefonts fonts fontpair
Download color palette

Barlow is a slightly rounded, low-contrast, grotesk type family. Drawing from the visual style of the California public, Barlow shares qualities with the state's car plates, highway signs, busses, and trains.

This is the Normal family, which is part of the superfamily along with Semi Condensed and Condensed, each with 9 weights in Roman and Italic.

The Barlow project is led by Jeremy Tribby, a designer based in San Francisco, USA

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
fontpair
fontpair
serving up fresh Google Font inspiration

More by fontpair

View profile
    • Like