Anonymous Pro - Monospace Google Font

Anonymous Pro is a family of four fixed-width fonts designed especially with coding in mind. It is inspired by Anonymous 9, a freeware Macintosh bitmap font developed in the mid-'90s by Susan Lesch and David Lamkins, that was intended as a more legible alternative to Monaco, the fixed-width Macintosh system font.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
