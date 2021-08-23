Devon Zayd El

Asset: Marketing Content | Simon Sinek

creativity content ad adobe typographic layout typography marketing branding graphic design
"Tasked with creating content for the promotion of a new program at Simon Sinek called Beat Burnout; this minimal-but-complex typographic design consists of bold font, interesting layouts, and a meaningful message."
Artist: Devon Zayd El
Software Used: Adobe Photoshop
With help from our Creative Psych Division
Turnaround: 45min.

++++

Visi00n Production House | All Rights Reserved © 2021

