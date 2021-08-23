Asset: Marketing Content | Simon Sinek

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
"Tasked with creating content for the promotion of a new program at Simon Sinek called Beat Burnout; this minimal-but-complex typographic design consists of bold font, interesting layouts, and a meaningful message."
- O. LA. Devon Zayd El
Artist: Devon Zayd El
Software Used: Adobe Photoshop
With help from our Creative Psych Division
Turnaround: 45min.
