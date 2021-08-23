Asset: Marketing Content | Simon Sinek

"Tasked with creating content for the promotion of a new program at Simon Sinek called Beat Burnout; this minimal-but-complex typographic design consists of bold font, interesting layouts, and a meaningful message."

- O. LA. Devon Zayd El

Artist: Devon Zayd El

Software Used: Adobe Photoshop

With help from our Creative Psych Division

Turnaround: 45min.

++++

Visi00n Production House | All Rights Reserved © 2021