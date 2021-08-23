fontpair

Andada Pro - Serif Google Font

Andada Pro - Serif Google Font
Andada is a text font with an organic-slab serif, hybrid style, a solid design of medium stroke contrast. This font has received an award at the Ibero-America Design Biennial. The Biennial has been shown in Spain, Argentina, Chile, El Salvador, Uruguay, Bolivia, Colombia and Venezuela.

Designed by Carolina Giovagnoli for Huerta Tipográfica.

