Anton - Sans Serif Google Font design font pairing font pair typography typeface googlefonts fonts fontpair
Anton is a reworking of a traditional advertising sans serif typeface. The letter forms have been digitised and then reshaped for use as a webfont, the counters have been opened up a little and the stems optimised for use as bold display font in modern web browsers.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
