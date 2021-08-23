Tatiana Trotskaya

Sign Up Screen | Daily UI #001

Sign Up Screen | Daily UI #001 mobile design mobile uxui branding ux ui app design app sign up log in sign up page dailyui
Hi!
Today I've decided to take part in Daily UI challenge to see how much I can improve my skills over the next 100 days!

📌 Day 1 is a sign up page.
