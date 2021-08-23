Sign Up Screen | Daily UI #001

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
Today I've decided to take part in Daily UI challenge to see how much I can improve my skills over the next 100 days!
📌 Day 1 is a sign up page.
If you enjoyed, please like and follow me for future shots!