SUMMER CRAB

SUMMER CRAB crab summer jhonny núñez ilustración illustration
Summer is gone, the monotony, the infinite circle of the season starts again, every year the same, every 3 months the nature reboots everything just to be same in the end, yeah, seasons are a boring monotony, so next time you have the luck to love a summer go to the water enjoy its infinite flow and be a friend of a crab. 🦀

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
