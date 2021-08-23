Rob Sayegh Jr.

Lazy River

Lazy River paint textures summer design character design book illustration kidlitart picture book childrens book illustration
Getting in some last minute laps on the lazy river before summer ends 😭

Children's book author and illustrator

