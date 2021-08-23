Donor Journey Map

CJM illustrating the Journey of a Persona willing to become a donor, from which stages the Journey consists, which problems and pains they come across based on their goals.

With it, you can follow the Journey of Judith, who wanted to find a charitable organization to support, and learn which actions she took until donating to the organization she found the most trustworthy.

You can also create your own Customer Journey Map and Persona with the help of our templates!