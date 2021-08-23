User payment profile

Elliott Kobby

This is a UI from a project I am currently working on. This screen allows sellers on the web app to add their payment methods (mobile money/ bank transfer details) which are displayed to the buyers to make payment to them directly since the web app does not currently allow buyers to pay through the platform. Please I will be grateful for your feedback and recommendations.

