Daily UI ::014 Countdown Timer

Daily UI ::014 Countdown Timer ui graphic design design dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui adobe xd
A UI design for a Countdown Timer for the Daily UI Challenge.

Made using Adobe XD.
Font is Chaney.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
