Damiano Magrini

To-do app

Damiano Magrini
Damiano Magrini
  • Save
To-do app checklist gif figma todo ux ui to-do animation
Download color palette

I tried to design a very simple to-do/tasks app. This is one of my first times animating a design — please let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Damiano Magrini
Damiano Magrini

More by Damiano Magrini

View profile
    • Like