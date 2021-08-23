Daria Ovsanikova

MOONivrese. Ice creame packaging illustration

Hi! Illustration for a series of packages of lactose-free ice cream. The protagonist of the packages is an almond lady who travels through the universe of flavors and searches for new unusual combinations.

