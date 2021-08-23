Nilufar Eshghi

World Environment Day

Tree planting is a simple and hugely popular restoration activity. You can add trees to a garden, a public space, a farm, across a landscape or even a whole country.
Always remember that it is not about simply planting trees but growing them.
And it should be the right tree, at the right place and the right time.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
