Elvis Pearsley

John Lennon, Elvis Presley and Bob Marley represent essential oils product line. Each design represents the atmosphere of its aroma composition and names of the performers complement the name of the main oil component. Aroma Symphony is a set of aroma diffusers, which suits both your interior and current mood. Each scent is a melody not only for your nose, but also for the soul.

