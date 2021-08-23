Edumatica - Edtech platform

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With a friendly user experience, conducting live classes is now easy.
Start your Online Academy in just 4 clicks.
Key Features
1. Smart Collaboration Ecosystem
2.Smart Assessment
3. Smart Content Sharing
4. Smart Attendance
5. Smart Payment Management
6. End to end Student Management
7. Reports & Analytics
Access Edumatica’s unique dashboard to achieve a data-oriented teaching approach. Teach on a virtual smart whiteboard for better teaching and learning experience.
Took a lot effort to provide a user friendly ux for this whole platform.
Let me know about this design.