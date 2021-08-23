Grishma Rajput

Edumatica - Edtech platform

Edumatica - Edtech platform
With a friendly user experience, conducting live classes is now easy.
Start your Online Academy in just 4 clicks.

Key Features
1. Smart Collaboration Ecosystem
2.Smart Assessment
3. Smart Content Sharing
4. Smart Attendance
5. Smart Payment Management
6. End to end Student Management
7. Reports & Analytics

Access Edumatica’s unique dashboard to achieve a data-oriented teaching approach. Teach on a virtual smart whiteboard for better teaching and learning experience.

Took a lot effort to provide a user friendly ux for this whole platform.
Let me know about this design.

