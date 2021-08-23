From Personal Growth Series

"Day One, One Day. You Decide."

Author Unknown

Do you wait for the perfect moment to start? The first day of the week, month or maybe the new year to begin new habits and improvements in your life?

Taking the first step is always the hardest. Start before you are ready.

Show up everyday, commit to small daily steps towards your goal and focus on the process instead of the result.

Remember today could be your “Day One”, rather than “One Day”.