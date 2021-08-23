Williams Martins

PodFast sidebar navigation UI concept design

Williams Martins
Williams Martins
  • Save
PodFast sidebar navigation UI concept design figma flat vector minimal design app ux ui
Download color palette

Sidebar UI concept design for a podcast app "PodFast"

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Williams Martins
Williams Martins

More by Williams Martins

View profile
    • Like