Thousand No's

personal growth typography after effects motion design motion graphics minimal
From Personal Growth Series
"There are a Thousand No's for Every Yes."
Jonathan Ive
Inspired by "Apple's Product Strategy" video, innovation involves saying no to a thousand ideas.
Let's focus on this quote's message as a means to your goals; failure and rejection are inevitable on the road to success. Be persistent and take it as an opportunity to improve yourself.

