Tony Hawk y el bitcoin.

Si estás haciendo algo que realmente amas, no estás trabajando. Si actualmente trabajas en alguna faceta de Bitcoin o cualquier otra cosa en el mundo, y disfrutas lo que haces, pienso que deberías mantenerte haciéndolo.

Posted on Aug 23, 2021
