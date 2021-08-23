Landis Blair

Annabel Lee

Annabel Lee tree spooky creepy cemetery edgar allan poe poe artist ink hand drawn art artwork drawing illustration
This is a drawing of the Unitarian Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina. Supposedly, this cemetery is what inspired Edgar Allan Poe to write his poem, "Annabel Lee."

Pen and ink illustrator
