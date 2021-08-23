Expansive Tutoring-Education Branding/Website-Logo

Expansive Tutoring offers a unique holistic approach to support academic success for students (not only in the academic growth, but also in the mental, social/emotional, and physical components).

The logo is designed to reflect a unique holistic approach, with a blossom symbol representing how kids grow and develop through education.

Check out the full project here https://www.behance.net/gallery/115816615/Expansive-Tutoring-Education-BrandingWebsite

Check out our website 👉 : https://okeyducky.com/

Contact us to create an awesome project together!

Instagram | Behance | Email