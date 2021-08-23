The Untold Story of Temple Jewellery – Onam Diaries

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
From visuals of elephants decorated in beautiful nettipattoms and performance by the wild pulikali dancers to the magnificent snake boats lined up at the shores, the intricately done floral rangolis and the preparation of the lavish Onam sadhya, all of these curiously suggest the arrival of Onam. While these are the typical scenes found in Kerala, there are others who are able to witness them only on social media channels and television. As the country gears up to celebrate Kerala’s cultural festival of Onam, Ciceroni reveres the treasured Temple jewellery. visit - https://ciceroni.in/Lounge/temple-jewellery-onam-2021/