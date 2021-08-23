Function Creative Co.

Capstone Pattern Co. Brand Design

Function Creative Co.
Function Creative Co.
Hire Me
  • Save
Capstone Pattern Co. Brand Design packaging design packaging illustration logo design small business logo design graphic design brand design brand identity branding
Download color palette

Full brand design for Capstone Pattern Co. - timeless sewing patterns for people at any sewing level.

Function Creative Co.
Function Creative Co.
Unforgettable brand experiences for passionate people.
Hire Me

More by Function Creative Co.

View profile
    • Like