Wedge Mobile Case Study

We're proud to share some UI/UX work we did for our amazing friends at Wedge. Wedge helps you invest in different asset classes and then helps you intelligently make day to day purchases with the profits.

You can check out the full case study on Behance

PS. When your UI can be hung on the wall as art, you know you did something right.

