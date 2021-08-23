Mohamed Diomande

UI comeback 002

Mohamed Diomande
Mohamed Diomande
  • Save
UI comeback 002 footwear sneakers shoes mobile shopping app ui
Download color palette

Was doing a tutorial from Asm Ariff https://www.behance.net/asmarif and mid way through decided to animate (it plays slower then the original speed, something to do with the way I converted it to a GIF).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2021
Mohamed Diomande
Mohamed Diomande

More by Mohamed Diomande

View profile
    • Like