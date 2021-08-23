Century Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Century Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a family owned company that's been around for over 50 years. Looking towards the next 50, expressed a need for a new identity that represented their relevance and reliability to doctors, accessibility to young "underdog" clients with a new product, and competency to chemical distributors.
Keeping that balance in mind while avoiding the tropes of their competitors, I created a solution that felt medical, but also expressed the genuine heart they have for the work they do and the people they work with.