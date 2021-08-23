Century Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo Design

Century Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a family owned company that's been around for over 50 years. Looking towards the next 50, expressed a need for a new identity that represented their relevance and reliability to doctors, accessibility to young "underdog" clients with a new product, and competency to chemical distributors.

Keeping that balance in mind while avoiding the tropes of their competitors, I created a solution that felt medical, but also expressed the genuine heart they have for the work they do and the people they work with.